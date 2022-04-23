 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County Charity Golf Outing set Aug. 26

YORKVILLE — Racine County will host its third annual Charity Golf Outing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans. In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., Racine, provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.

People can sign up as an individual or with a foursome at https://tinyurl.com/RacineCountyGolferRegistration. The $100 early-bird registration includes 18 holes of golf and lunch. 

