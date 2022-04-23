Racine County Charity Golf Outing set Aug. 26

Proceeds will go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based nonprofit supporting at-risk veterans. This local nonprofit provides food, shelter and life skills to meet the everyday needs of at-risk and homeless veterans. In addition to direct programming, the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, 1624 Yout St., Racine, provides a community of tiny homes to shelter veterans and break the cycle of homelessness. On-site amenities in these tiny homes include a full-sized kitchen, recreation area, showers, bathrooms and a laundry room.