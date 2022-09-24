 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service

RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars. At the beginning of the spring and fall terms, all attorneys with cases on the printed calendars would appear at court and advise the judges of their readiness for trial. At the same time, local bar associations memorialized attorneys who died in the interim.

The “Call of the Calendar” is a continuation of this time-honored tradition.

Attorneys to be eulogized Thursday include Robert R. Goepel, Daniel J. LaFave and John V. Whaley. Family and friends are invited.

