Racine County accepting personal protective equipment donations

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in conjunction with local law enforcement and fire/EMS agencies, is now accepting donations of face masks, including hand-sewn masks, and other personal protective equipment as part of a countywide effort to compile needed equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Personal protective equipment including masks, gowns, goggles and gloves will be used to help ensure the safety of first responders and others working on the front lines to protect the community.

The EOC is working with the community to identify areas the equipment will be deployed.

Equipment can be dropped off at any fire or police station in Racine County. A tote box labeled for personal protective equipment donations will be located near the entrance.

The equipment will be sterilized prior to distribution; however, it is still important that no one involved in the creation, distribution or delivery of equipment have any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have recently been exposed to anyone experiencing these symptoms or who has tested positive for COVID-19.

