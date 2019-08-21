{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — Racine County 4-H will host open house for prospective youth and adult volunteers to learn more about the 4-H program. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St. Youth grades 5K through one year past high school graduation and interested adult volunteers are invited to attend.

4-H empowers young people to be true leaders who have confidence, work well with others, overcome challenges and stick with a job until it is done. Youth who belong to 4-H participate in educational, hands-on learning projects in partnership with adult volunteers to learn project related skills, develop leadership skills and serve their communities.

They can choose from more than 70 different projects that span from archery to photography and robotics to swine. As a 4-H member, youth will learn and socialize with friends at club meetings, project meetings, social activities, camps, fairs and conferences.

A new 4-H membership year begins Oct. 1. To join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, go to http://wi.4honline.com.

