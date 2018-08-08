Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RAYMOND — Racine County 4-H will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Raymond School, 2659 76th St. (use glass doors on the east side by the gymnasium).

The information session begins at 6 p.m. Club and project tables will be available from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Visitors may talk with club leaders and members, view project opportunities and activities, and learn how to join 4-H. For more information, call 262-767-2929 or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.

