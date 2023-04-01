RACINE — Racine Community Foundation recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence.

National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establish legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.

“Meeting the National Standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, board member of the Council on Foundations. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates Racine Community Foundation demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”

The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration.

With more than 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.

“This is critically important to our donors,” said Liz Powell, Racine Community Foundation president & CEO. “When people make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us. They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely, honor their charitable wishes and provide lifetime income to a beloved charity in our community. The National Standards accreditation says our house is in order.”

Racine Community Foundation offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs or recommend individual grants.

In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates Racine Community Foundation’s grantmaking practices for the nonprofit community.

“Grantmaking is a lot like investing,” said Eric Olesen, Racine Community Foundation board chair. “We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.”