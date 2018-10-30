RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation awarded $354,325 in summer 2018 grants. The 20 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
- Bethany Apartments (Catherine Marian Housing, Inc.) to help fund the Resident Employment and Development Program.
- Broadscope Disability Services to provide funding for the In-home Care in Racine County program.
- Careers Industries, Inc. to provide funding for a stand-assist device.
- ELCA Outreach Center to help fund the Legal Advice Service program for Racine County residents.
- Feather-A-Nest to provide operational support.
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to support the Racine Childhood Mobile Pantry.
- Fight to End Exploitation to fund a part-time executive director position to support the Educational Support Plan program.
- First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Training to help fund the First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Training program.
- Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps to provide funding for a FoodShare-Employment-Training/AmeriCorps coordinator position.
- GreenPath Financial Wellness to provide funding for the Racine Family Financial Health Initiative program.
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization Inc. (HALO) to help fund the HALO Men’s Shelter Enhancement Program.
- HOPES Center of Racine Inc. to provide operational support.
- Hospitality Center (Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee) to provide funding for the program manager salary.
- LGBT Center of SE WI to provide operational support.
- Racine Fire Department for the purchase of a rescue utility task vehicle.
- Racine Vocational Ministry to provide funding for Racine Vocational Ministry Reentry and Walk-in programs.
- RADD (The Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine County Inc.) to fund the Empowering RADD’s Productiveness project.
- The Salvation Army to help fund the Child Nutrition Program in Racine.
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul to support the Welcome the Stranger project in Racine County.
- Wisconsin Badger Camp to provide funding for the Campership Program for Racine County campers.
In other business, Liz Powell, executive director, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Oct. 1 were $68,177,507. In 2017, the Foundation distributed $2,807,024 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or go to www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.
