Racine Community Foundation awards summer grants

RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation awarded $362,964 in summer 2020 grants. The 20 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include the following:
- Bethany Apartments (Catherine Marian Housing Inc.) has been awarded a grant to provide funding for the Resident Employment and Development Program.
- Burlington Transitional Living Center will receive a grant to help fund the Rental Assistance Program.
- Careers Industries has been awarded a grant for the purchase of mobile scissor lift tables.
- Catholic Charities will receive a grant to provide behavioral health services for low-income and Spanish-speaking Racine County residents.
- ELCA Outreach Center will receive a grant to help fund the Racine Legal Advice Service Program.
- Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin has been approved for a grant to support Racine Pantry Food Funds.
- Fight to End Exploitation will receive a grant to provide operational support.
- Giving to the Nations will receive a grant to provide funding for the Mobile Healthy Essentials Pantry.
- Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps will receive a grant to provide funding for the salary of a digital marketing coordinator.
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization has been approved for a grant to help fund the Shelter Enhancement Program.
- HOPES Center of Racine has been approved for a grant to provide operational support.
- Hospitality Center has been awarded a grant to provide staffing operational support.
- LGBT Center of SE WI has been approved for a grant to provide operational support.
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan will receive a grant to help fund the Racine Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program.
- Racine Literacy Council will receive a grant to help fund the RLC Computer Upgrade Project.
- Racine Vocational Ministry has been awarded a grant to help fund the Second Chance Reentry Program.
- The Salvation Army has been approved for a grant to provide funding for the Racine Child Nutrition Program.
- Sexual Assault Services will receive a grant for operational support.
- Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin has been awarded a grant to provide funding for the Veterans Market Expansion Program.
- Women’s Resource Center will receive a grant to help fund the Healing Empowerment Program.
Liz Powell, RCF president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Aug. 31 were $69.6 million. In 2019, the foundation distributed $2,812,048 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County's nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it, so the organization may continue to partner with its donors to provide this funding forever.
For more information on RCF and the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.
