Racine Community Foundation awards summer grants

Liz Powell, RCF president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Aug. 31 were $69.6 million. In 2019, the foundation distributed $2,812,048 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County's nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it, so the organization may continue to partner with its donors to provide this funding forever.