RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation awarded $355,138 in summer 2019 grants. The 19 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
- Bethany Apartments (Catherine Marian Housing, Inc.) to help fund the Resident Employment and Development Program.
- Broadscope Disability Services to provide funding for respite care for Racine County families.
- ELCA Outreach Center to support the Legal Advice Service program for Racine County residents.
- Family Service of Racine to provide funding for the Supervised Visitation and Safe Exchange program for families involved with Racine County Family Court.
- Feather-A-Nest for operational support to allow the organization to furnish the homes of Racine County families transitioning from a homeless shelter to their own residence.
- Feeding American Eastern Wisconsin to fund the weekly Kids Café hosted at Wayman AME Church.
- Fight to End Exploitation for operational support.
- Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps to help fund the salary of a Green Infrastructure Coordinator.
- HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) to provide funding for the HALO Men’s Shelter Enhancement Program.
- Health Care Network to support the Pharmaceutical Assistance Services program.
- HOPES Center of Racine for operational support.
- Hospitality Center to help support the expansion of days and hours that the center provides services.
- LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin for operational support.
- Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to provide funding for the Racine Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program.
- Racine Friendship Clubhouse to provide operational support for the Clubhouse’s model of psychosocial education.
- Racine Literacy Council to help fund the salary increase for program coordinators allowing for the expansion of Student Tutor Entry Programs to four days a week.
- Racine Vocational Ministry to provide funding for the RVM Second Chance Reentry Program.
- Sexual Assault Services to provide operational support.
- Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin to provide food to Racine County veterans through a food pantry, food delivery service and meal program.
In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Aug. 31 were $65.6 million. In 2018, the foundation distributed $3,752,115 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
Information about the foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.
