Racine Community Foundation awards spring grants

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded $431,766 in spring 2022 grants. The 25 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties to provide funding for the community-based mentoring program.

Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin to support child and family counseling services in Racine County.

Concordia University Wisconsin to help fund the African American Youth Initiative.

Eco-Justice Center to help fund the growing healthy field trips for RUSD 1st grade students.

Emaus Lutheran Church to provide support for Emaus EASY and neighborhood outreach programming.

Focus on Community to provide support for the Substance Abuse Prevention Program.

Girl Scouts of WI SE to provide funding for the GSWISE Racine Community Outreach Program.

Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin to provide support for Racine County programming.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum to help fund the growing healthy field trips for RUSD first-grade students.

Higher Expectations for Racine County to provide funding for the Power Parents program.

John XXIII Educational Center to fund afterschool and outreach programming.

Junior Achievement to help fund the JA Promise: Preparation for a Successful Future program.

Living Faith Lutheran Church to support the Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp.

Lutheran Counseling and Family Services of Wisconsin to provide funding for in-school counseling services.

OWN It to provide support for the Pathway to Success Mentoring program.

Racine Family YMCA to provide funding for Young Leaders Academy programming.

Racine Royal Family Kids Camp to help support the 2022 Royal Treatment Camp.

Racine Unified School District to help fund the RUSD School-Based Mental Health Clinic at Knapp Elementary School.

Reading and Math (DBA Wisconsin Reading Corps) to help fund the Wisconsin Reading Corps: Evidence-Based Tutoring program for Racine Unified School District students.

SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. to support the School Engagement Program.

SecureFutures Foundation to help fund the SecureFutures Money Path program for Racine County students.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide funding for the No Kid Sleeps on the Floor program for Racine County.

The Arc of Racine County to support the staffing of a student success advocate.

Three Harbors Council-Boy Scouts of America to provide funding for the Cub Scout program.

WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin to help fund watershed programming.

In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31 were $78.2 million. In 2022, the foundation distributed $2,739,032 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County's hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it, so it may continue to partner with its donors to provide this funding forever.

Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by contacting the Foundation at 262.632.8474 or its website at: www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.

