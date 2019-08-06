RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation Board of Directors recently awarded $281,383 in grants for spring 2019. The 25 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services
- to support the Racine Child and Family Counseling program.
Concordia University Wisconsin
- to help fund the African American Youth Initiative summer academy for Racine County students.
Eco-Justice Center
- for district-wide field trips for Racine Unified School District students in grades one and eight.
Emaus ELCA
- to provide funding for the Emaus After School for Youth program.
Focus on Community
- to provide support for the Teen Peer Educator Program.
Girl Scouts of WI SE
- to help fund the Girl Scouts’ community outreach program in Racine County.
Hawthorn Hollow
- to be used toward district-wide field trips for Racine Unified School District students in grades one, four and eight.
John XXIII Educational Center
- to provide operational support for John XXIII Educational Center programming.
Living Faith Lutheran Church
- to help fund the 2019 ELCA neighborhood summer camp.
Our Musical Life
- to provide funding for boys summer choir programming.
Partners2
- to help fund the Western Racine County Collaboration of Partners2, with a goal of preventing substance abuse and addiction.
Polish National Alliance Lodge 1939
- to fund the 17th annual Polish Heritage Picnic.
Racine Arts Council
- to help support the Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program.
Racine County Opportunity Center
- to help fund the development of a sensory-focused play gym.
Racine Family YMCA
- to provide support for the Young Leaders Academy.
Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency
- to help fund the Teen Leadership and Engagement program in Racine County.
Racine Royal Family Kids Camp
- to provide funding for the 2019 Royal Treatment camp experience for Racine County children.
Racine Unified School District
- to provide support for the school based mental health clinics.
Reading and Math, Inc. (WI Reading Corps)
- to provide funding for Wisconsin Reading Corps: Evidence-Based Tutoring in Racine County.
River Bend Nature Center
- to be used toward district-wide field trips for Racine Unified School District kindergarteners and eighth-graders.
SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc.
- to help fund the School Engagement Program.
SecureFutures Foundation
- to provide support for the Financial Literacy for Teens program in Racine County.
SME Education Foundation
- to provide funding to bring SME PRIME programming to Horlick High School.
Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN)
- to support programming in Racine County schools.
UW-Parkside Foundation
- to provide funding for the Root Rivers Explorers Program.
In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of June 30 were $67.3 million. In 2018, the Foundation distributed $3,752,115 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving, and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
For information about the foundation and the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.
