RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation Board of Directors announced the award of $300,668 in spring 2018 grants. The 24 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include the following:
- 21st Century Preparatory School to provide funding for their Suzuki Strings program.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha Counties will receive a grant for operational support for the Meeting the Needs of Schools, Families and Children Through Mentoring project.
- Boy Scouts (Three Harbors Council) to help fund the Character to Careers program in Racine County.
- Eco-Justice Center to provide funding for the Growing Healthy field trip program.
- Emaus ELCA to help fund the EASY (Emaus After School for Youth) program.
- Focus on Community to provide funding for the LifeSkills program.
- Girl Scouts of WI SE for a grant to help fund the Girl Scouts community outreach in Racine.
- Hawthorn Hollow Nature Center and Arboretum to provide funding for the Growing Healthy field trip program.
- John XXIII Educational Center to provide operational support for John XXIII Educational Center programming.
- Living Faith Lutheran Church to help fund the 2018 Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp.
- Partners2 to provide operational support to Partners2 for Racine County.
- Polish National Alliance Lodge 1939 to fund the 16th Annual Polish Heritage Picnic.
- Racine Art Museum Association, Inc. to provide funding for the RAM on the Road program.
- Racine Creative Center to help fund the Lace Up and Step Up program.
- Racine Family YMCA to provide operational support for the Young Leaders Academy.
- Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency to help fund the Adolescent Health program.
- Racine Royal Family Kids Camp to provide funding for the 2018 Royal Family Kids Camp.
- Racine Unified School District to help fund the School Based Mental Health Clinics.
- Reading and Math Inc. to provide funding for the Wisconsin Reading Corps: Evidence-Based Tutoring program.
- River Bend Nature Center to provide operational support for Environmental Field Trip programs.
- SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. to help fund the School Engagement Program.
- SecureFutures Foundation to provide funding for the Financial Education of High School Students program.
- SME Education Foundation to help fund the Partnership Response In Manufacturing Education program in Racine County.
- UW-Parkside Foundation to help fund the UW-Parkside Root River Explorers program.
Liz Powell, executive director, reports that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of June 25, were $67,556,915. In 2017, the Foundation distributed $2,807,024 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or go to www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.