Racine Community Foundation awards quarterly grants

In other business, president and CEO Liz Powell reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Nov. 30 were $73.8 million. In 2019, the foundation distributed $2,812,048 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and gifts entrusted to it.

Information about the foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or visit the website at racinecommunityfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0