Racine Community Foundation awards grants

RACINE — The board of directors of the Racine Community Foundation announced the award of $495,800 in fall 2022 grants. The 22 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include the following:

BONK! Performance Series

  • will receive a grant to provide funding for performer honoraria.

Caledonia Fire Department

  • has been approved for a grant to be used toward the purchase of a track system and a trailer for the department’s utility task vehicle.

Carthage College

  • has been awarded a grant to provide support for the 26th Annual Carthage Chamber Music Series.

Choral Arts Society

  • will receive a grant to provide operational support.

City of Racine Fire Department

  • has been awarded a grant to purchase a trailer to transport the department’s technical rescue equipment.

DeKoven Center

  • has been approved for a grant for operational support.

Housing Resources

  • has been awarded a grant to provide support for the Racine Homebuyer Education and Counseling Program.

Mahogany Black Arts and Cultural Center

  • will receive a grant in support of the Racine Black Legacy Project.

Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy

  • has been approved for a grant to provide training to participants on CPR, AED and first aid.

Over Our Head Players

  • has been awarded a grant to provide support for their 31st season.

Racine Art Museum

  • will receive a grant for operational support.

Racine Habitat for Humanity

  • has been approved for a grant to help fund the Home Build: 2023 Program.

Racine Heritage Museum

  • has been approved for a grant to provide funding for an exhibit featuring Frank Lloyd Wright’s Early Career.

Racine Revitalization Partnership

  • has been awarded a grant to support the House to Home Program.

Racine Symphony Orchestra

  • has been awarded a grant to provide funding for the RSO annual season and music education programming.

Racine Theatre Guild

  • will receive a grant to provide operational support.

Racine Zoo

  • has been awarded a grant for operational support.

River Bend Nature Center

  • has been approved for a grant to provide funding for the development and maintenance of interactive environmental trails.

Senior Companion Program

  • has been awarded a grant to provide operational support.

Volunteer Center

  • has been approved for a grant to provide funding for the SkillBank Program.

Wisconsin Humane Society

  • will receive a grant for operational support for the Racine campus.

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation

  • has been awarded a grant to provide support for the Job Title: BUSINESS OWNER program.

In other business, president and CEO, Liz Powell, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Oct. 31 were $72.1 million. In 2021, the Foundation distributed $2,739,032 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation, Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding the endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.

Information about the grant application process is available by calling 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.

