Racine Community Foundation awards grants

RACINE — Instead of honoring donors and volunteers at its annual dinner, the Racine Community Foundation Inc. decided to honor them with a bigger community impact this year. They awarded grants to the Racine County Food Bank and the Health Care Network.

“We knew we had to cancel our annual dinner due to COVID concerns,” said Liz Powell, RCF executive director. “The Board made the spirited decision to honor our donors and volunteers in a way they’d appreciate — by supporting the work of two organizations that help so many in our Racine County community.”

Newly elected members of the Executive Committee include: Eric Olesen, Board chair; Michelle Gabor, treasurer; Kevin McCabe, vice chair-grants; Kathy Ciszewski, vice chair-investments; Greg Anderegg, vice chair-donor development; and Steve Donovan, secretary. Arthel Howell, and Justus Morgan were newly elected to the Board of Directors. Retiring from the board after serving three consecutive three-year terms are April Johnson-Howell and Russ Weyers. David Novick also retired from the Board after serving eight years.

Since 1975 the Racine Community Foundation has supported the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it, so it may continue to partner with its donors to provide this funding indefinitely. For more information, go to racinecommunityfoundation.org or call 262-632-8474.

