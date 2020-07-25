Racine Community Foundation awards grants

RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation awarded $375,398 in spring 2020 grants. The 24 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include the following:
- The ARC of Racine County has been awarded a grant to provide funding for the Arc of Racine County Special Education Advocacy Program.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha County has been approved for a grant to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters Fast Track Program.
- Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin has been awarded a grant to support community and school-based mental/behavioral health services and to place an Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant/Therapist (ECMHC) in the RUSD Bull Early Education Center.
- Concordia University Wisconsin will receive a grant to provide funding for the African American Youth Initiative summer academy for Racine County students.
- Eco-Justice Center and Hawthorn Hollow will receive a grants for funding for the Growing Healthy program field trips for first-grade Racine Unified School District students.
- Emaus ELCA has been awarded a grant to help fund the EASY afterschool program.
- Girl Scouts of WI SE has been approved for a grant to provide funding for the Community Outreach Program in Racine County.
- John XXIII Educational Center will receive a grant to provide operational support.
- Living Faith Lutheran Church has been approved for a grant to help fund the 2020 ELCA Neighborhood Camp.
- Polish National Alliance Lodge 1939 has been awarded a grant to fund the 2020 annual Polish Heritage Picnic.
- Racine Art Museum has been approved for a grant to support the RUSD Eighth Grade Zero Waste-8 art initiative.
- Racine Creative Center will receive a grant to provide funding to the Shoe Campaign project and Creative and Innovation field trips.
- Racine Family YMCA has been awarded a grant to help fund the Young Leaders Academy.
- Racine Royal Family Kids Camp has been awarded a grant to provide funding for the Royal Treatment summer camp.
- Racine Unified School District will receive a grant to support the school-based mental health clinics.
- River Bend Nature Center has been approved for a grant to provide funding for district-wide environmental education field trips for RUSD kindergarten students.
- SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. has been approved for a grant to help fund the School Engagement Program.
- SecureFutures Foundation will receive a grant to support the Money Sense program for Racine County students.
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace has been approved for a grant to provide operational support to allow the organization to build beds for Racine County children in need.
- Three Harbors Council — Boy Scouts of America will receive a grant to provide funding to the Cub Scout and Scout Reach programs in Racine County.
- UW-Parkside Foundation has been awarded a grant to help fund the UW-Parkside Root River Explorers Program for Racine County students.
- WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin has been approved for a grant to support watershed educational programming for Racine County students.
- Wisconsin Reading Corps (Reading and Math Inc.) has been awarded a grant to provide support for the Wisconsin Reading Corps: Evidence-Based Tutoring program in Racine County.
In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, was pleased to report that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31, 2020 were $64.1 million. In 2019, the Foundation distributed $2,812,048 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975.
The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by contacting the Foundation at 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.
