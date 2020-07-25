Racine Community Foundation awards grants

In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, was pleased to report that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31, 2020 were $64.1 million. In 2019, the Foundation distributed $2,812,048 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975.

The mission of the Racine Community Foundation is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.

Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by contacting the Foundation at 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.

