Racine Community Foundation awards fall grants

Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Nov. 30 were $68.4 million. In 2018, the Foundation distributed $3,752,115 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.