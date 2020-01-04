Racine Community Foundation awards fall grants

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation announced the award of $392,900 in fall 2019 grants. The 22 organizations benefiting from these grant awards include the following:
- AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin to help provide HIV healthcare and nutrition to Racine County residents.
- Belle Ensemble LTD to help fund the salary of a part-time administrative director.
- BONK! Performance Series to provide operational support.
- Carthage College to help fund the 23rd annual Chamber Music Series.
- CATHE Community Center to provide operational support.
- Catholic Charities to help fund Catholic Charities’ Behavioral Health program for Racine County residents.
- Choral Arts Society to provide funding for the May 2020 performances of Carl Orff’s "Carmina Burana."
- Downtown Racine Corp. to help fund the 2019-2020 ice skating rink in Downtown Racine.
- Housing Resources Inc. to support the Home Buyer Education and Counseling program for Racine County residents.
- NAMI Racine County to provide operational support.
- Over Our Head Players to provide operational support for the Over Our Head Players 28th season.
- Racine Art Museum to help support the SPARK! On the Road program.
- Racine Habitat for Humanity to supply operational support for the Local Build Program.
- Racine Heritage Museum to help fund the installation of “Racine’s Drum and Bugle Corps History” exhibit.
- Racine Revitalization Partnership to provide operational support for the House to Home program.
- Racine Symphony Orchestra to provide operational support for a Polish heritage focused Masterworks concert and educational programming.
- Racine Zoo to provide operational support.
- Senior Companion Program to help fund programming and provide operational support.
- Volunteer Center of Racine to help fund the Skill Bank program.
- Wisconsin Humane Society (Racine Campus) to provide operational support.
- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to help fund the “Job Title: Business Owner” program in Racine County.
- YWCA Southeast Wisconsin to help fund the HSED program for Racine County residents.
Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Nov. 30 were $68.4 million. In 2018, the Foundation distributed $3,752,115 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
For information on the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.