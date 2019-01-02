RACINE — The Board of Directors of the Racine Community Foundation announced the award of $382,200 in fall 2018 grants. The 27 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
- AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin for HIV-specialty medical care and nutritious food to Racine County residents.
- BONK! Performance Series for operational support.
- Carthage College for funding for the 22nd annual Chamber Music Series.
- Catholic Charities for operational support for the Behavioral Health program for Racine County residents.
- Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin to help fund the Racine Child and Family Counseling program.
- Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin to help fund “The Long Winding Road” performance.
- Community Art Technology Health and Education (CATHE) Center for operational support.
- Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin to provide funding for Outreach and Strategic Advertising in Racine County.
- Downtown Racine Corp. to help fund Downtown Racine summer event programming.
- Fifth House Ensemble to provide funding for the 2019 Fresh Inc. Festival.
- Medical College of Wisconsin to provide funding for the Community Cancer Health Education program.
- NAMI Racine County for operational support.
- Prevent Blindness Wisconsin to help fund the Racine Children’s Vision Health Program.
- Racine County Economic Development Corp. to provide funding for the Greater Racine County Talent Recruitment Initiative.
- Racine Friendship Clubhouse to help fund the Peer Support pilot program.
- Racine Heritage Museum to help fund the 2018/2019 exhibit program.
- Racine Revitalization Partnership to provide operational support for the House to Home program.
- Racine Symphony Orchestra to help fund a Polish heritage concert, Masterworks concert and educational programming.
- Racine Theatre Guild to help fund improvements and enhancements to set, lighting, marketing, community collaboration and theater classes for Racine Children’s Theatre.
- Racine Zoo will receive a grant to provide operational support
- Vietnam Veterans Chapter 767 to help fund the 2019 Vietnam War Moving Wall exhibition.
- Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department for Citizens Police Academy supplies.
- Visioning A Greater Racine for AmeriCorp staff expenses.
- Volunteer Center of Racine County has been approved for a grant to provide funding for the SkillBank program.
- Wisconsin Humane Society for operational support for the Racine Campus.
- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to help fund the “Job Title: Business Owner” program.
- YWCA Southeast Wisconsin to provide funding for the 5.09 HSED program in Racine County.
In other business, Liz Powell, executive director, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Dec. 14 were $61,877,819. In 2017, the Foundation distributed $2,807,024 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for the people of Racine County by encouraging and providing opportunities for charitable giving, and by managing and distributing the funds in a responsible manner.
Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or go to www.racinecommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.