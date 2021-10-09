Racine Community Foundation awards $502,736 in summer 2021 grants

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded $502,736 in summer 2021 grants. The 26 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
- BeLEAF Survivors to provide operating support.
- Broadscope Disability Services to provide in-home respite care in Racine County.
- Careers Industries to assist with purchases for the Safe Product Movement Project.
- Catherine Marian Housing (Bethany Apartments) to help support the Resident Employment and Development Program.
- Catholic Charities to help fund the Behavioral Health for Low-Income and Spanish Speaking Program for Racine County residents.
- Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine to make food and supply basket purchases.
- ELCA Outreach Center to provide support for the Racine Legal Advice Program.
- Feather-A-Nest to provide operating support.
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to provide support for the Healthy Food Access: Racine Food Funds program.
- Fight to End Exploitation for operating support.
- Giving to the Nations to provide funding for the Mobile Healthy Essentials Pantry.
- Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps to help fund the Step Forward! initiative.
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) to provide funding for the HALO Shelter Stability Project.
- Health Care Network to help fund the Pharmaceutical Assistance Program.
- Higher Expectations to help support the Knapp Parent Leadership Program.
- HOPES Center to provide operating support.
- Hospitality Center for operating support.
- LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin to provide operating support.
- Lutheran Social Services to help fund the Racine Rapid Re-Housing Program.
- NAMI Racine County to provide operating support.
- Orchestrating Good to help fund the Orchestrating Good Resources program.
- Racine Friendship Clubhouse to provide funding for the Stages of Recovery training program.
- Racine Vocational Ministry to help fund the Second Chance Reentry Program.
- Veterans Outreach to provide operating support for the veterans market.
- Vivent Health to help fund HIV healthcare, prevention and nutrition services for Racine County residents.
- Women’s Resource Center to help fund the Healing Empowerment Program.
In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Aug. 31 were $86.1 million. In 2020, the foundation distributed $3,085,163 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.
For information about the foundation and the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.