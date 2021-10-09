Racine Community Foundation awards $502,736 in summer 2021 grants

In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Aug. 31 were $86.1 million. In 2020, the foundation distributed $3,085,163 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.

For information about the foundation and the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0