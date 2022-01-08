Racine Community Foundation awards $438,250 in fall grants

RACINE — The Racine Community Foundation Board of Directors awarded $438,250 in fall 2021 grants. The 25 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:

Belle Ensemble Limited to provide operational support.

BONK! Performance Series for operational support.

Carthage College to provide support for the 25th annual Carthage Chamber Music Series.

Choral Arts Society to provide operational support.

DeKoven Center for operational support.

Downtown Racine Corp. to support Downtown Racine summer events and public art.

Fifth House Ensemble to provide support for the Fresh Inc. Festival and Racine community partnerships.

Housing Resources to provide operational support for the Racine homebuyer education and counseling program.

Over Our Head Players to provide support for its 30th season.

Racine Art Museum for operational support.

Racine Arts Council to provide funding for the Quilts on Barns program.

Racine Concert Band to help fund the Racine Concert Band Centennial Concert.

Racine Heritage Museum to provide funding for the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame exhibit and video production.

Racine Revitalization Partnership for operational support for the House to Home program.

Racine Symphony Orchestra to provide funding for concert series and music education programs.

Racine Theatre Guild to provide operational support.

Racine Zoo for operational support.

River Bend Nature Center to provide funding for the development and enhancement of an integrated interactive trail system.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network to help fund the construction of a council circle within Smolenski Park.

Senior Companion Program to provide operational support.

Sentinel Mentors to help fund the Racine Black Legacy Project.

Volunteer Center to provide funding for the SkillBank program.

Wisconsin Humane Society for operational support for the Racine campus.

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation to provide support for the Job Title: Business Owner program.

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin to help fund the HSED program for Racine County residents.

In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of Nov. 30, 2021, were $85 million. In 2020, the foundation distributed $3,085,163 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s hard working nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding its endowment and all gifts entrusted to it, so the foundation may continue to partner with its donors to provide this funding forever.

For more information and the grant application procedure, call 262-632-8474 or go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0