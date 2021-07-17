Racine Community Foundation awards $355,010 in grants

RACINE — The board of directors of the Racine Community Foundation announced the award of $355,010 in spring 2021 grants. The 21 organizations benefiting from these grant awards are:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha counties to provide funding for the Fast Track Program.
- Big Sisters of Greater Racine for operating support.
- Children’s Service Society of Wisconsin to support child and family counseling services and an early childhood mental health consultation program that is offered in partnership with the Racine Unified School District.
- Concordia University Wisconsin to help fund the African American Youth Initiative.
- Eco-Justice Center to help fund the Growing Healthy Field Trips.
- Emaus ELCA to provide support for the Emaus EASY program.
- Focus on Community to provide operational support for the Substance Abuse Prevention Program.
- Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast to provide funding for the GSWISE Racine Community Outreach Program.
- Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin to provide support for Racine County programming.
- Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum to help fund the Growing Healthy Field Trips.
- John XXIII Educational Center to provide operational support.
- Living Faith Lutheran Church to help fund the Racine ELCA Neighborhood Camp.
- Lutheran Counseling and Family Services of Wisconsin to provide funding for the in-school counseling program.
- Racine Family YMCA to provide funding for Young Leaders Academy programming.
- Racine Royal Family Kids Camp to help support the 2021 Royal Treatment Camp.
- Racine Unified School District to help fund the RUSD School-Based Mental Health Clinic.
- Reading and Math (DBA Wisconsin Reading Corps) to help fund the Wisconsin Reading Corps: Evidence-Based Tutoring program for Racine Unified School District students.
- SAFE Haven of Racine Inc. to support the School Engagement Program.
- The Salvation Army to help fund the Child Nutrition Program.
- UW-Parkside Foundation to provide funding to the Root Rivers Explores program.
- WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin to help fund WATERshed programming.
In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31 were $85.1 million. In 2020, the foundation distributed $3,085,163 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.
The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding our endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.
Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or by go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.