Racine Community Foundation awards $355,010 in grants

In other business, Liz Powell, president and CEO, reported that the assets of the Racine Community Foundation as of May 31 were $85.1 million. In 2020, the foundation distributed $3,085,163 in grants to benefit area nonprofit organizations.

The Racine Community Foundation Inc. is a publicly supported, tax-exempt charitable organization formed in 1975. Its mission is to support the people of Racine County by providing funding to Racine County’s nonprofit organizations and students, and responsibly stewarding our endowment and all gifts entrusted to it.

Information about the Foundation and the grant application procedure are available by calling 262-632-8474 or by go to racinecommunityfoundation.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0