Racine Children's Theatre returns to in-person summer theater classes

RACINE – After a year of virtual learning for classes through the Racine Children’s Theatre, registration is now open for students to enroll in in-person theater classes this summer at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Running June through August, classes are open to children ages 6 to 16 and most take place over the course of a week.
Filled with dancing, singing, acting and learning, courses will take place with small class sizes, socially-distanced sessions and masks required throughout classes. In addition, two class-to-stage productions, “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS” and “It’s Bigfoot!,” will be part of the class offerings. Classes are:
- "Maskapades," for ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-noon June 14-18. Many centuries ago, all plays were done in masks. Students will first make theatrical masks and then use them to put on a play. They will explore how to use their body to express emotion and tell a story. Fee: $125.
- "The Golden Age of Radio — Treasure Island," for ages 9-13, 1-4 p.m. June 14-18. Students will learn how to produce a radio show version of the classic story "Treasure Island." It all comes together in a live performance. Fee: $125.
- "Broadway Bound Junior — Phantom of the Music Room," for ages 8-11, June 21-25. Students will sing, dance and play for a live production at the end. Fee: $125.
- "Broadway Bound — Zombies: The Musical," for ages 12-14, 1-4 p.m. June 21-15. Students will sing, dance and play for a live musical production at the end. Fee: $125.
- "Playwright Express," for ages 10-14, 1-4 p.m. July 12-17. In this workshop, students have a week to write, produce, and perform an original play. Fee: $125.
- "Fairy Tale Players," for ages 6-9, 9 a.m.-noon July 26-30. Participants will learn basic theater skills through rehearsing and performing a familiar fairy tale for friends and family. Fee: $125.
- "Show Choir Showcase — Disney: The Movies — The Magic," for ages 10-15, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 2-6. Participants will sing and dance in a show choir extravaganza set to classic Disney music, and work through techniques in choral singing and group dance for a final performance at the end of class. Fee: $125.
- "Class-to-Stage Productions, Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS," for ages 9-16, 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 5-23. The annual musical class-to-stage junior production for young singers, dancers and actors. The performance is July 23. Fee: $225.
- "Curtain Up! — It’s Bigfoot!," for ages 11-16, 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, Aug. 2-13. A Racine Children's Theater junior play about Bigfoot. The performance is Aug. 13. Fee: $185.
Families registering for more than one course will receive a $10 discount per class. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218 to register.