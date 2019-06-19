RACINE — The Racine Camera Club’s 11th annual Summer Photo Scavenger Hunt is underway through Sept. 9.
Topics for the 2019 Scavenger Hunt are: Elvis Songs (illustrate an Elvis song title), Shiny Object, Sign, Wood, Boats, Neon Light, Motion Blur with Subject in Focus, Fruit, Sun, and Bees, Bugs, Insects.
Categories are open to interpretation, but must not be offensive, distasteful or violate any copyright restrictions. Images must have been photographed by the submitter between June 14 and Sept. 8 and be no more than 4MB. Post-processing and digital alterations are allowed. Submit only one jpeg image per category for as many categories as desired.
Nonmembers may submit images via email to scavengerhunt@racinecameraclub.com. Submit an image for each category in a separate email, and be sure to include the category for which the image is being entered in either the subject line or body of the email.
Entries must be received by 10 p.m. Sept. 9 There is no fee to enter. Submission procedures are available on the home page of the club’s website, www.racinecameraclub.com.
Voting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the SC Johnson iMET, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. Images will be grouped and judged by category, and attendees will vote for their favorites. Winning images from each category will be posted on the club’s website with attribution.
