RACINE — Applications for ArtSeed grants will be available beginning March 18 through the Racine Arts Council. Individual artists, arts groups and nonprofit organizations from the Racine area are invited to apply for these grants, which fund projects and programs that support the positive power of art in Racine County.
Since 2013, the RAC has provided ArtSeed Grants to support the skills and abilities of artists and arts groups throughout Racine County. Grant awards are available in leveled amounts of $500, $1,000 and $1,500. Partnerships and collaborations between artists and nonprofit organizations, including educational and governmental entities, are highly encouraged to apply.
For applicants unfamiliar with the grant application process, the Arts Council is offering a grant application “how-to” session from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Arts Council's new office at 716 College Ave. (enter through the rear, atrium door of First Presbyterian Church).
In addition to information on the individual or organization, winning applications will include a clear description of the project with a completed budget; key goals with measurable objectives; the target audience and expected reach; and a description of how the project will positively affect the community.
Successful grantees will be contacted by the ArtSeed grant committee and receive a grant contract. Upon receipt of the completed contract, grantees receive 75 percent of their award. The remaining 25 percent will be awarded once the grantee has submitted a satisfactory Final Grant Evaluation Report. It must demonstrate how the project met the goals outlined in the grant application. Applicants who do not fill out an evaluation report do not receive their remaining balance and are not eligible for future grants.
Applicants must be from Racine County, and the proposed venture must occur within Racine County. ArtSeed does not fund scholarships, fundraising projects or operational costs not directly connected with the proposed program or project. Grantees who receive ArtSeed funding for three consecutive years must sit out one year before they can apply for a new grant.
Applications and information is online www.racineartscouncil.org. This year’s application deadline is May 20. Grant winners will be chosen in June and awards will be distributed in July.
For more information, visit the website or contact Kathi Wilson, RAC executive director, via email at director@racineartscouncil.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.