Racine Arts Council names award recipients

RACINE — Business owner and arts patron Kristina Campbell received the Emily Hill Award for Arts Advocacy, and artists and social activists Nick Ramsey and Scott Terry each received the Heart of the Arts Appreciation Award. The Racine Arts Council presents these awards each year before its annual meeting.
The Emily Hill Award for Arts Advocacy recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of individuals who advance the arts in Racine County. The award is named after Emily Hill, a tireless teacher, performer and advocate for the arts.
Kristina Campbell
Campbell, owner of The Branch in Racine, originally opened her business in 2017 in Uptown because she was excited by the potential of the space as a café and event venue. As an artist herself, Campbell saw the promise of the arts to help revitalize Uptown and build a sense of community. She opened her space at The Branch for local artists to exhibit and sell their work, hosted ArtRoot mixers for community creatives and took on leadership of the Visioning Greater Racine revitalization team. Campbell led the group in cleaning up the area and adding flowerpots.
Coordinating with artists and small business owners, Campbell oversaw 10 small murals in Uptown last year. She led fundraising for a community arts project with squares created by individuals that became a mural, which raised over $4,000 towards future mural projects in Uptown.
The Heart of the Arts Appreciation Award recognizes special members of Racine County’s community who inspire action and take special measures to promote the positive power of art in Racine County.
Nick Ramsey
Ramsey began entertaining audiences with freestyle raps at the age of 15 and, at 21, began his career as a poet and songwriter. He has organized, promoted, hosted and performed at hundreds of events throughout the U.S and is a co-founder of Family Power Music. Most recently, Ramsey assisted with The Wall Poems of Racine, an ArtRoot project in collaboration with UW Parkside; Ask Me Why I Love Racine; Bonk! and the Racine Public Library. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a graphic design student at UW-Parkside.
“My involvement with the arts community in and out of Racine is primarily centered around the literary and performing arts,” said Ramsey. From the fall of 2013 to the fall of 2015, Ramsey held the position of Racine County Poet Laureate and serves as the chair of Family Reunion Music Festival, Origins of Hip-Hop and Thoughts for Food. He is also a member of the boards of ArtRoot, Get Behind the Arts, Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program and Thoughts for Food.
Scott Terry
Terry, an artist, art gallery owner and community activist, created the Mahogany Gallery, which is the only Black-owned art gallery in Racine. It features the works of Black American artists from across the United States, one-of-a-kind original artwork, custom-made products from entrepreneurs of color, unique gifts, jewelry and more. It also features a comprehensive library of gently used books and other literature from a multitude of Black authors from around the world.
Terry is also responsible for the Black Humanity Now mural project, spanning from Seventh Street to Eighth Street between the courthouse and the county jail. Phase 2 of the project is to build a memorial sculpture in front of the county jail.
“It’s going to be a physical sculpture, and a garden around that with some benches,” said Terry. “The goal is to have it be a place of reflection and peace.”
Founded in1967, the Racine Arts Council (RAC) is a nonprofit organization committed to aligning art with the needs of Racine County; impacting the lives of its residents through the positive power of art. Go to racineartscouncil.org for more information.
