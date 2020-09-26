Racine Arts Council names award recipients

The Heart of the Arts Appreciation Award recognizes special members of Racine County’s community who inspire action and take special measures to promote the positive power of art in Racine County.

Nick Ramsey

Ramsey began entertaining audiences with freestyle raps at the age of 15 and, at 21, began his career as a poet and songwriter. He has organized, promoted, hosted and performed at hundreds of events throughout the U.S and is a co-founder of Family Power Music. Most recently, Ramsey assisted with The Wall Poems of Racine, an ArtRoot project in collaboration with UW Parkside; Ask Me Why I Love Racine; Bonk! and the Racine Public Library. The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a graphic design student at UW-Parkside.

“My involvement with the arts community in and out of Racine is primarily centered around the literary and performing arts,” said Ramsey. From the fall of 2013 to the fall of 2015, Ramsey held the position of Racine County Poet Laureate and serves as the chair of Family Reunion Music Festival, Origins of Hip-Hop and Thoughts for Food. He is also a member of the boards of ArtRoot, Get Behind the Arts, Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program and Thoughts for Food.

Scott Terry