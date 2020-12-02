 Skip to main content
Racine Arts Council hosting drive-through food drive
Racine Arts Council hosting drive-through food drive

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council will hold a drive-through food drive to help fill food pantry shelves from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, in the First Presbyterian Church parking lot, 716 College Ave.

The FirstPres Food Pantry is feeding 130 families a month during the pandemic and is in need of food donations.

Items requested include macaroni and cheese, tuna, peanut butter and jelly, pancake mix and syrup, hearty soups (non-creamy), pretzel snacks, cookies, etc.

