Racine Arts Council awarded grant from SC Johnson

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has been awarded a grant from SC Johnson to support the Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
The $3,000 grant will be used to attract art fair enthusiasts from throughout Racine County as well as Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Milwaukee and northern Illinois.
The Racine Zoo offers large grassy areas for booth space, a view of Lake Michigan, and wide walkways that allow socially-distanced setup for artists and visiting patrons.
New this year is a collaboration with Racine Heritage Museum highlighting Racine’s heritage of innovation with two locally designed and engineered cars. The 1927 Nash Golfer’s Coupe, a 67Hp, 6-cylinder, wood-framed coupe, was marketed as a luxury option with upscale interior appointments and a door that opened into the boot where golf clubs could be stowed and retrieved. The 1927 Case Model Y Touring Car will also be on display. Case continued its auto line under the Case brand until 1927. These cars will exemplify Racine’s creativity and innovation and will be the complement to the inventive art being offered at the fair.
Expanded publicity and marketing for Ballyhoo at the Zoo will be a collaborative effort between Real Racine, the Racine Zoo, Racine Arts Council and Racine Heritage Museum. For more information about the fair or RAC, contact Kathi Wilson via email at director@racineartscouncil.org.