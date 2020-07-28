Racine Arts Council appoints board members

Heins Walker has been on the board of the Racine Arts Council since 2016. She has worked on a variety of projects from fundraising to the celebration of the council’s 50th anniversary gala at Wingspread. As the newly elected president, she will seek to keep RAC’s renewed sense of energy and commitment moving forward. Heins Walker is employed by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.