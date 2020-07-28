Racine Arts Council appoints board members

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has appointed Lesley Heins Walker as board president and Cate Sabol as board vice president.
Heins Walker has been on the board of the Racine Arts Council since 2016. She has worked on a variety of projects from fundraising to the celebration of the council’s 50th anniversary gala at Wingspread. As the newly elected president, she will seek to keep RAC’s renewed sense of energy and commitment moving forward. Heins Walker is employed by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as dean of the College of Arts and Humanities.
Sabol has lived in Racine for 17 years. She obtained her degree in stage management through the Professional Theatre Training Program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Sabol has worked in theater, video production and interactive marketing. She has always believed art heals and working with RAC allows her to combine her passions while helping artists develop and enrich the Racine community with their art.
