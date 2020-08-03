Racine Arts Council announces grant recipients

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has awarded ArtSeed Grants in support of eight local art projects and events throughout the community. Recipients are:
Racine Symphony Orchestra ($1,000) African-American Cellist Joshua Zajac, a Chicago native, will share the stage with professional musicians of the Racine Symphony Orchestra as well as choral arts students from the Racine Unified School District presenting a free concert at Knapp Elementary School.
Nicholas Dye ($1,000) REACT: Racine Electronic Arts Collective is a quarterly event in Racine that establishes an environment for electronic artists to collaborate, showcase their work and share ideas with the community. Events are centered on innovation and artistic expression through electronics technology.
Nick Ramsey ($1,000) The Wall of Poems Racine project serves to spotlight the poetic offerings of our Racine authors (alive and deceased) on numerous walls throughout the city.
Racine Concert Band ($1,000) A Poetic Musical Collaboration. Working in cooperation with the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the Racine Unified School District, the Racine concert will commission a new musical composition for the band inspired by a new poetic composition by a Racine-based poet. The new work will be composed by James Crowley, professor of music and chair of the music department at UW-Parkside. The Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate will work with the composer to identify candidates to submit poetry for consideration for the project.
Mark Paffrath ($1,000) “Coming Home to You!” will bring live music via video to those senior communities where live music is a staple part of activities. Live music video presentations will be created from home and made available to stream for residents.
Racine Art Museum/Wustum Museum of Fine Arts ($1,000). As the City of Racine transforms into a Smart City, the Racine Art Museum Association Inc. is committed to accepting the challenge to join this initiative by creating a Zero Waste Racine Art program. This new, innovative eco-design venture will implement policies that redirect the dialogue to change the narrative, build community awareness and create socially responsible art while creating employment opportunities for artists through collaborations within the Racine community.
Gilmore Fine Arts/RUSD ($1,000). Gilmore Fine Art Theatre Project will create multiple pieces of artwork to beautify the theater area in the school, working with students, teachers and a local artist.
Semone Love ($500). The Young Author’s Project is designed to engage members of the Dr. Martin Luther King community, specifically children from diverse backgrounds, who are under-represented in literacy programs that inspire the creative writing process. The objective is to feature 10 books created by children at Young Author’s Day at Racine Public Library in collaboration with BONK! and Cops N’ Kids Reading Center.
The purpose of the RAC ArtSeed Regranting Program is to encourage and enhance the arts in the Racine area by funding new, innovative and/or experimental programs or projects based in the arts. Funding for ArtSeed is provided by Real Racine and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.
Visit racineartscouncil.org for more information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!