Racine Arts Council announces grant recipients

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has awarded ArtSeed Grants in support of eight local art projects and events throughout the community. Recipients are:

Racine Symphony Orchestra ($1,000) African-American Cellist Joshua Zajac, a Chicago native, will share the stage with professional musicians of the Racine Symphony Orchestra as well as choral arts students from the Racine Unified School District presenting a free concert at Knapp Elementary School.

Nicholas Dye ($1,000) REACT: Racine Electronic Arts Collective is a quarterly event in Racine that establishes an environment for electronic artists to collaborate, showcase their work and share ideas with the community. Events are centered on innovation and artistic expression through electronics technology.

Nick Ramsey ($1,000) The Wall of Poems Racine project serves to spotlight the poetic offerings of our Racine authors (alive and deceased) on numerous walls throughout the city.