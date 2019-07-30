RACINE — The Racine Arts Council recently awarded nine ArtSeed grant awards totaling $9,125. Awards were given to support local art projects and events throughout the community. Recipients are:
Jason Love/Compulsive Creatives ($1,500)
- — Love will be hosting animation and film making workshops, hosting a two-day animation film festival and collaborating with film festival directors.
Belle Ensemble ($1,325)
- — Belle Ensemble will be presenting three performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the DeKoven Center Jan. 9-10, 2020.
Our Musical Life ($1,000)
- — Choir director Keith Griffin will be rehearsing and leading a boys choir who will perform at the Medieval Times in Chicago before a show. They will also record and publish their music to YouTube and other social media.
Dave Westman ($1,000)
- — Westman and the River Bend Carving Club will lead “Carving for Kids.” This program focuses on beginning carvers, inspiring kids to put down their phones and video games and learn an art form.
Sweatshop Movement/JAM Fest ($1,000)
- — Erika Bozinovski will bring Sweatshop Jam Fest to downtown Racine’s Party on the Pavement. This is a festival-within-the-festival featuring break dancing, hip-hop and other styles of dance.
Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin ($1,000)
- — Maestro James Schatzman will lead the CAS in a concert titled “Words of Wonder, Wit and Wisdom,” incorporating local and living poets and classical literature.
Vital Art Project ($1,000)
- — Mimi Peterson is leading the Optics Project in Urban Uptown, utilizing art and art spaces to influence this neighborhood as a legitimate center of creative culture.
Christine Ingaldson/Modular on the Rescue ($800)
- — MOTR is a creative program utilizing a “pop up” style of performance, done from a transformed ambulance with synthesizer and video projection that will bring the act to abandoned and remote areas.
Krazines ($500)
- — Samira Gdisis will host Krazines Art Jams and Publications. Krazines is an ensemble of artists and authors who host monthly art-making meetups for the general public at art galleries, studios, coffee shops and private residences. A full-color, professionally-printed booklet titled “Moss Piglet” will be published.
The purpose of the RAC ArtSeed grants program is to encourage and enhance the arts in the Racine area and to foster excitement, support and growth in the arts for our community by funding new, innovative and/or experimental programs or projects based in the arts. Funding for ArtSeed is provided by Real Racine and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin.
Visit www.racineartscouncil.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.