Racine Arts Council announces 2022 ArtSeed grant recipients

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has awarded ArtSeed Grants in of support six local art projects and events throughout the community. Recipients are:

Choral Arts Society ($1,500): The CAS will present a concert featuring Mozart’s Coronation Mass in C, K317 and Purcell’s “Come, Ye Sons of Art.” Both will be performed by a full chorus, vocal soloists, orchestra and organ.

The performance will be treated as a royal celebration in which audience members are invited to dress up and will be treated like “royal” guests.

Racine Video Production Workshop ($1,500): “Animate Life,” is a 5-minute film of several performers/actors performing monologues and dialogues about life philosophy using a technique call

Rotoscoping. This project will include local illustrators, students and actors.

Spirit of Racine Music Makers Inc. ($1,500): Holiday Spirit 2022 will be performed by vocalists, instrumentalists, handbell and chime ringers in a concert of seasonal music to bring peace, social justice and love to the community.

Over Our Head Players ($1,500): OOHP is partnering with Oddly Incorporated to produce a live puppet sketch comedy musical based on Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick”. The show will be performed at Sixth Street Theatre in October.

Racine Historical Society & Museum ($1,500): The RHM will mount an exhibit exploring Frank L. Wright’s early career and in particular, the forgotten story of Corwin and Wright and their dynamics together as the obscure Frank L. Wright transformed himself into the famous Frank Lloyd Wright.

Mahogany Gallery ($1,000): Romare’s Healing Garden will be a gathering space that facilitates the connection between art, nature and well-being with the goal of increasing artistic endeavors with the community at-large.

Romare Bearden was a Black artist, author and songwriter. This new space will contribute to the revitalization efforts taking place in Uptown.

The purpose of the RAC ArtSeed Regranting Program is to encourage and enhance the arts in the Racine area by funding new, innovative and/or experimental programs or projects based in the arts.

Funding for ArtSeed is provided by Real Racine, Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and Racine Arts Council. Go to racineartscouncil.org for more information.

