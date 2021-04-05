Racine artist featured in Wausau exhibition

RACINE — Racine artist Lisa Englander is one of two featured artists in the exhibition, "'Ak-Sez," which runs through Saturday, May 8, at the Center for Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau.

‘Ak-Sez—pronounced "axis"—is an exhibition showcasing the work of Englander and fellow watercolor artist Melissa Wilkinson. While both artists use the same primary medium, they explore content and personal symbols in different ways — creating a breadth between their similarities. The exhibition's title refers to the axes of symmetry, biology and geometric forms present in both artists' individual iconographies. Englander and Wilkenson use dichotomies to create contrast in the elements brought together in their respective paintings.

Englander is a nationally known artist, with works in corporate and museum collections across the country, including the Racine Art Museum. She is also known for her work at RAM, where she curates artist-designed wares for the RAM Museum Store and organizes the museum's annual popular marshmallow Peeps-inspired art competition.

Englander will appear for an artist talk as part of CVA's Virtual Lunch & Learn series at noon Tuesday, April 13. Presented simultaneously via the video conference app Zoom and on the CVA Facebook page via Facebook Live, this talk will provide insight about Englander's work as well as watercolor as a medium. Viewers are invited to ask questions following the discussion.

