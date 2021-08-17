Racine Art Museum to host Savour 2021 Sept. 25

RACINE — In response to the global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum’s annual art benefit was presented entirely online in 2020. Now, the museum announces that SAVOUR 2021 will return as an in-person experience while amplifying the virtual components from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Wustum Museum, a RAM campus at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

This event features the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art specifically created by local artists.

SAVOUR 2021 will bring together friends and supporters to celebrate the success and continued prosperity of the museum’s exhibition and education programs, which are funded solely through the generosity of foundations, corporations, businesses and individuals.

Proceeds from this event will support programs at both Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, including SPARK! and RAM on the Road.

There will be no shortage of sensory experiences at SAVOUR 2021 including: