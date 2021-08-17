Racine Art Museum to host Savour 2021 Sept. 25

RACINE — In response to the global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum’s annual art benefit was presented entirely online in 2020. Now, the museum announces that SAVOUR 2021 will return as an in-person experience while amplifying the virtual components from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Wustum Museum, a RAM campus at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
This event features the diverse flavors of local cuisine paired with art specifically created by local artists.
SAVOUR 2021 will bring together friends and supporters to celebrate the success and continued prosperity of the museum’s exhibition and education programs, which are funded solely through the generosity of foundations, corporations, businesses and individuals.
Proceeds from this event will support programs at both Racine Art Museum and Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, including SPARK! and RAM on the Road.
There will be no shortage of sensory experiences at SAVOUR 2021 including:
- Inventive pairings of visual and culinary art.
- Samples of food created by area restaurants and food vendors.
- Unlimited craft beer, curated wine and signature cocktails.
- Opportunities to chat one-on-one with artists about their inspirations.
- Original art available for auction.
- Interactive art activities, including a photography station for group photos.
- Music provided by Longshot Vinyl, a Racine record shop.
Colorful and creative attire is suggested.
Those who prefer to participate from home are invited to bid online for curated travel, food and beverage packages. These will include one-of-a-kind experiences with the artist and food vendor pairings from the in-person art benefit. Real-time text notifications will keep virtual participants up-to-date on the status of their auction bids. The SAVOUR 2021 entertainment taking place onsite at Wustum Museum will be broadcast live on RAM’s social media channels.
Tickets cost $100 by Sept. 17, $125 after that. Go to ramart.org.