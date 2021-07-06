Racine Art Museum schedules alien art exhibit

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will feature a new exhibit called "Alien Invasion: (Un)Familiar Forms in Contemporary Art" July 21 to Jan. 22, featuring objects and images from the museum's permanent collection.

The contemporary artists whose works are featured — such as Jeffrey Lloyd Dever, Arline Fisch and Jill Romanoke — do not shy away from the over-sized, dramatic or intriguing. While many of these artists use the natural world as inspiration, they also value things that are rooted in reality and rendered mysterious through artist’s manipulation. Most of these artists do not use the word alien to describe their interests or their work, but they talk about friction and tension, usually in organic forms.

The organizing principle for this exhibition, inspired by a walk through RAM's collection storage spaces, encourages imaginative and fanciful interpretations of objects, images and adornment. Whether human-sized baskets, pieces made of recognizable materials used in unexpected ways or paintings and jewelry that feature organic forms that challenge expectations, these works offer new perspectives for looking at the sometimes blurry boundaries between natural and artificial or recognizable and strange.