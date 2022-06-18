Racine Art Museum hosts virtual artist talk

RACINE — Racine Art Museum will host a free virtual discussion with Miami-based artist Edouard Duval-Carrié at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

Broadcasting simultaneously via Zoom and Facebook Live, this dialogue hosted by Lena Vigna, RAM curator of exhibitions, offers an intimate glimpse into the life and work of the internationally recognized artist, educator and curator.

Art Bridges, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to American art across the nation, loaned work by Duval-Carrié to RAM for the exhibition, "Blurry Boundaries: Contemporary Artists, Imagination, and the Spaces Between." The artist’s large-scale two-dimensional work addresses the propaganda of paradise, responding to the way historical imagery sometimes diminished cultural identity in the Caribbean.

Registration for the Zoom meeting is available on the RAM website, ramart.org. Neither pre-registration nor a Facebook account are required to view the Facebook Live broadcast, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions for Duval-Carrié in the text chat.

