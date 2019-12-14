Racine Art Museum featured in new book

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum (RAM) applauds the 30th anniversary of Chicago-based Brininstool + Lynch, the architectural firm that designed RAM’s building, which opened in 2003.

In celebration of this anniversary, Brininstool + Lynch has produced with Monacelli Press, the book, “Brininstool + Lynch: Making Architecture,” which provides an overview of the firm’s award-winning output since 1989. RAM’s building is featured on the book’s cover jacket.

RAM is among the select built works highlighted in the book. The museum in Downtown Racine was designed by Racine native Brad Lynch, and conceived around RAM’s nationally significant collection of crafts in ceramic, fiber, glass, metal, polymer and wood. The book also features city and country houses in Illinois and Indiana; sophisticated single-family homes; and multi-unit residential buildings that explore their urban scale and contexts.

Brad Lynch and David Brininstool’s office has become known for modern works that are rooted in the architectural culture of the American Midwest but also epitomize the best of contemporary design: Elegant spatial compositions, aesthetic quality and nuanced details. In this volume, partners Lynch and Brininstool have selected 12 distinguished projects that represent the character of the practice, at once refined and forthright.

“We began working with Brad Lynch and the firm early in its career, almost seven years before we opened Racine Art Museum,” said Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director. “They created a building for our collection and programs that has a sensitive approach to space and light with finishes and details that reinforce RAM’s commitment to craftsmanship in an understated way. As home to the largest contemporary craft collection of any US art museum, providing this kind of environment for our guests, as well as the artworks we present, was of great importance. Sixteen years after the museum’s opening, we continue to delight in the way this building works for us.”

