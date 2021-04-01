Racine Art Museum announces Peeps exhibition winners

Dear Mr. Dad: Like most families, thanks to ongoing shelter-in-place orders and schools having been shut down, our family (which includes me, my husband and two children, ages 3 and 4, who really love animals) has spent a lot more time than usual in front of the TV. We’ve seen a lot of great movies and videos together. But for some reason no one can explain, my husband has taken to showing our children programs that feature lions, cheetahs, sharks, hawks and even spiders hunting down and killing other animals. The other day they watched a long, gruesome video of a killing scene involving some kind of gazelle, two tigers and a crocodile. I think that our children are too young for such cruel nature shows, but my husband disagrees. I think we should be finding examples of animals helping one another to teach them about empathy, but their father thinks they need to learn about how the world really is. What do you think?