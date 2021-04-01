Racine Art Museum announces Peeps exhibition winners

RACINE — Winners have been named in the untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow Peeps within the award-winning contemporary architecture of the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St.
Open through April 10, the 12th annual “International Peeps Art Exhibition” features 138 creative and entertaining entries that demonstrate the talent of more than 200 artists from across the country.
Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lisa Englander, founder of the Peeps exhibition, presented a virtual award ceremony via Zoom March 24. Awards are based on clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children’s and group categories. Award winners are:
Adult Division
- First Peep — Korinthia Klein, “Peep-A-Rama”
- Second Peep — Patricia Colby Gulbranson, “Be One with the Peeps”
- Third Peep — Susan Buhler, “Funhouse”
- Honorable mention — Re Re, “In the Style of Romare Bearden” and Aiden Dunn, “Peep Fleur”
Young Peeples (under 13)
- First Peep — Grayson Buettner, “A Great Day at Sea”
- Second Peep — Autumn Madsen, “The Peep Child”
- Third Peep — Michael Locklair, “The Garden”
- Honorable Mention — Jensen Bakke, “Creeper Peeper”
Family/Group/Organization
- First Peep, Margaret V. Wargo Award — Elizabeth and Loretta Peterson, “Greetings from Racine”
- Second Peep — Laura and Steve Grayson, “Topeepary Garden”
- Third Peep — Careers Industries, “Kew Peeps”
- Honorable mention — Carol and Brian Boehm, “Peep Erick
son Noticer of North America”; Jeremy Topczewski, Joe Zimmer and Lisa Hansen,
- “Attack on Peepsville”
Vote for your favorite
Visitors to RAM will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. With guests allowed only one choice, they circle the works of Peeps art, taking notes about the exhibition and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.
Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, many of the PEEPS art entries are by local artists, families and organizations. However, several pieces arrive every year from out-of-state.
Submissions in the 2020 Peeps exhibition were on display throughout multiple galleries in the museum to promote safe social distancing. This year, the show returns to its traditional exhibition space with limited capacity and social distancing guidelines alongside the museum’s existing safety protocols.
Live virtual tour
Out-of-state enthusiasts and other would-be visitors are invited to view the exhibition from the comfort of home during a Live Virtual Tour at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive responses from museum staff. The tour will also be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.
The Racine Art Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7, or $5 for students 12 and older and seniors 62 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger. For more information, go to ramart.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Eggstravaganza at Racine Zoo April 3
-
Racine Art Museum announces Peeps exhibition winners
-
Community choir offers music virtually for Holy Week reflection
- 40 updates