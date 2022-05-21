Racine Art Guild to award scholarships at dinner

RACINE — The Racine Art Guild will hold its annual scholarship award dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Scholarships will be awarded to four students representing UW-Parkside, Carthage College, UW-Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. The award presentations begin at 7 p.m., followed by short presentations of each artist's work.
The dinner is open to RAG members and interested artists.
Each year, the Racine Art Guild hosts the Starving Artist Fair to raise money for the scholarship fund. This year's art fair will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, on the DeKoven Center grounds.
For more information on the dinner or how to become a Guild member, go to racineartguild.com.