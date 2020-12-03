Racine Art Guild holding donation campaign

RACINE — For 52 years the Racine Art Guild has produced the Starving Artists Fair.
Proceeds from the fair fund scholarships for four Racine college students enrolled in art-related degree programs. The guild also funds several community children’s art outreach programs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair was canceled. While students were still awarded scholarships this year, the Racine Art Guild needs the public's help to provide seed money for the 2021 fair and to support the scholarship fund going forward.
The Art Guild is accepting year-end donations from those who want to help the organization in its mission of supporting art education and community outreach. Donations can be mailed to: Racine Art Guild, PO Box 1345, Racine, WI 53401. For more information, call 262-639-2149.
