Racine Area Religious Appreciation Dinner set Oct. 12

MOUNT PLEASANT — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 and Monsignor Anthony G. Weiler 4th Degree Assembly 1207 of the Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 29th annual Racine Area Religious Appreciation Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

This year’s honoree is the Rev. Juan M. Camacho, pastor of the Catholic Communities of Central Racine (St. Edward’s, St. Patrick’s and St. Richard’s). Special recognition will also be given to the Rev. Jose Mario Nieto, associate pastor for CCCR. Priests, deacons and religious representatives from the area in attendance will also be honored.

Camacho was born in Colombia to a Catholic family in the Andean Mountains. He is a member of the Community of Saint Paul, a missionary group headquartered in Racine and with missions in Ethiopia, Bolivia, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Colombia. Camacho was ordained a priest on May 19, 2012. After his ordination he went to serve La Sagrada Familia, the sister parish of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in the Dominican Republic. In July 2019, Camacho was appointed to the Catholic Communities of Central Racine.

The event begins with a concelebrated Mass at 5 p.m., followed by a short reception. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. with the program following. Tickets cost $30. A table of 10 costs $2,505. Reservations are due by Oct. 6. Reservations can be sent to Bill Frayer, 2516 Winthrop Ave., Racine, WI 53403, or KC Council 697/Assembly 1207, P.O. Box 018453, Racine, WI 53408. Make checks payable to KC Council 697. For more information, call Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887.