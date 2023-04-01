CALEDONIA — The Racine Area Farm Corps program will hold its first Earth Day plant sale on Saturday, April 22, which marks the worldwide celebration of Earth Day.

Farm Corps leaders Aubrey Gordon and Alex Weyenberg will have a variety of spring vegetables and herbs for sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road.

The Racine Area Farm Corps program addresses issues of food justice, hunger and sustainability in our community. Eight percent of Racine County is considered a food desert, which means residents have inadequate access to affordable fresh food. The Farm Corps program’s key objectives of growing food, educating future generations and caring for the farm animals are integral to the Eco-Justice Center’s mission.

In addition to hosting plant sales like this one and offering a weekly seasonal farm stand during the growing season when weather permits, the Farm Corps also donates a significant portion of its crops to the Northside Food Pantry, which is run in part by Eco-Justice Center board member Steve Oppeneer and serves several thousand individuals each year.

For more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.