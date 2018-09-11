Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is seeking community organizations, associations or agencies as partners for the Adopt-A-River program.

Adopt-A-River is a program initiated by Leadership Racine and PRCS, providing organizations with an opportunity to volunteer and support Racine’s anti-litter program.

Each qualified organization assumes responsibility for litter control along the banks of a segment of the Root River within a City of Racine park. The organization agrees to pick up litter on their segment at least two times a year. Work is not done in the river or in areas considered dangerous.

The next event is from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20.

Interested organizations may contact Duncan Cortez via email at duncan.cortez@cityofracine or call 262-636-9568.

Journal Times staff

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments