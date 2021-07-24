RAC announces grant winners

RACINE — The Racine Arts Council has awarded ArtSeed Grants in support of 10 local art projects and events throughout the community. Recipients are:
- Knapp Elementary School ($1,000) — Students, staff and community members will design and paint large murals to brighten up the hallways of the school.
- Choral Arts Society ($1,000) — “Better Together” is a collaborative concert program with the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.
- Racine Concert Band ($1,500) — The inaugural concert for the Racine Legends concert series had nationally acclaimed trumpeter Tim Burke in performance.
- Sweatshop Movement ($1,500) — “Sweat Fest” is a seven-hour festival-within-a-festival at Party on the Pavement, that features several performances from local youth competitive dance crew showcasing all styles and youth-only dance battles.
- Mimi Peterson ($1,500) — A Vital Art Project documentary focuses on art and architecture of the Uptown business corridor.
- Kristina Campbell ($1,500) — Art for Uptown is a movement which began in 2019 with 10 murals completed on local buildings and will continue with more.
- Samira Gdisis ($1,500) — “Capturing the Elusive” is a pilot documentary series of film shorts, capturing the “spirit” and essence of an artist as they create.
- Nick Ramsey ($1,500) — Wall Poems of Racine seeks to design and mount mural a second building illustrating a poem by a Racine County poet.
- RUSD Montessori Art Club ($500) — RUSD Montessori PTA and parent volunteers will lead the effort to create, design and paint a mural for the interior of the school in collaboration with the community.
- Scott Terry ($500) — An exhibit of powerful photography taken during the explosive times of the summer of 2020 when the Black Humanity Now mural painting was done in Downtown Racine.
The purpose of the RAC ArtSeed Regranting Program is to encourage and enhance the arts in the Racine area by funding new, innovative and/or experimental programs or projects based in the arts. Funding for ArtSeed is provided by Real Racine, Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and Racine Arts Council.
For more information, go to racineartscouncil.org.