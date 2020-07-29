Quilts on Barn Road Rally Oct. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Arts Council and Real Racine will host a Quilts on Barns Road Rally Oct. 10 utilizing our driving tour map of 26 quilted barns.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Mayor Cory Mason have declared this day Community Quilt Day.

Visitors will enjoy the designs of local artist Libby Cameron on “Blue Ribbon Horse,” “Rusty Horseshoes” and “Quarter Horse Cross” in Caledonia; “Tulip Basket “and “Connecting the Arts” in Wind Lake/Norway, and other quilted barns along the way.

Businesses and local citizens can participate by putting quilts in storefront windows, on porches, fences and clotheslines throughout the county or offer a coffee special/lunch special at a local restaurant.

Here's how to participate:

Stop at Real Racine Visitor Center or any Downtown business to pick up a Quilts on Barns Road Rally instruction card ($5) and map. There will be an interactive map at realracine.com.

Visit four barns and take a selfie photo of each.

Finish the day with a stop at Real Racine Headquarters, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville, or Downtown Racine headquarters, 425 Main St., fill out a rally card for a drawing of a quilt goodie basket and send one or two barn photos. Turn in by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

