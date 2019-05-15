MADISON — There is still time to enter this year’s 10-category juried and judged 2019 Quilt Expo Quilt Contest. Cash prizes are awarded for Best of Show, first-, second- and third-place honors in each of the 10 categories, as well as a Viewers' Choice award, selected from the entries by Quilt Expo attendees.
The 15th annual Quilt Expo takes place Sept. 5-7 in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.
Highlights include the Quilt Expo Quilt Contest, special quilt exhibits, a vendor mall featuring nearly 200 vendors, stage presentations, informal lectures, sit and sew workshops, hands-on workshops, quilt appraisals, celebrity presenters, a prize raffle and the annual Quilt to Give community service project.
Entries are also being sought for the Kids’ Quilt Challenge and the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge.
Quilt Contest entries must be submitted by June 30; quilters are invited to enter up to four quilts in the contest. Complete contest details and entry deadlines can be found at QuiltExpo.com.
Registration for lectures and workshops will be available beginning Monday, July 8.
