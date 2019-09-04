MOUNT PLEASANT — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 Knights of Columbus, along with Councils 4106 (Union Grove), 4831 (Caledonia) and 15659 (St. Lucy, St. Sebastian), in conjunction with the Wisconsin State Council of the Knights of Columbus, invite youth ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Punt, Pass, and Kick Contest.
The contest will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Haban Park complex, 1330 Borgardt Road.
Each contestant will compete in all three with both length and accuracy figuring in the scoring. They will have two attempts for each. Contestants ages 8-11 will use a junior size football; 12-year-olds will use a regulation size ball.
Prizes will include: First place, trophy/medal, certificate and the right to advance to the next level of competition (district); second place, certificate/ribbon and becomes alternate for district competition; third place, certificate or ribbon.
Entrants must fill out and submit an entry form signed by a parent or guardian on the day of the contest. Contestants may compete any time during the three-hour period of the contest and do not have to stay for the rest of the competition. Winners will be announced later.
Information and entry forms have been sent to all schools, and RYS and Old Timers youth football teams. For more information, contact Bill or Mark Frayer at 262-633-7887.
