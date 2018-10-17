Try 1 month for 99¢

STURTEVANT — A Public Safety Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

This free event recognizes and honors the dedication of public safety members, public officials, community and business leaders, educators, health care providers, and those who sacrifice and work tirelessly to protect the safety and well-being of the Racine area.

This event is also a time to remember the fallen and their families.

Those attending will have the opportunity to learn more about Clean Air Moms Action, the political action partner of Moms Clean Air Force, and trick-or-treat safety tips with Pepperspray Patti, a public speaker, author, empowerment coach and NRA certified instructor for the Refuse to be a Victim Program.

