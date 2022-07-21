 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to National Night Out kickoff event

National Night Out

McGruff, the crime dog.

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2022 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.

Members of state and local government, public safety officials, RNW representatives and McGruff the Crime Dog will usher in "America’s Night Out Against Crime” and announce the official start of community-wide NNO festivities.

This is the 31st consecutive year RNW has coordinated and supported area-wide NNO block parties, neighborhood events, and other activities as community-building opportunities promoting productive community-law enforcement partnerships, crime prevention and safety. RNW continues to organize this annual event which opens the door to neighborhood unity and camaraderie by providing a welcoming atmosphere for residents to come out of their homes and get to know one another. NNO is an evening where law enforcement and first responders come together with adults and children under positive circumstances.

NNO, as a local and national event, shines a spotlight on ongoing and positive community-law enforcement partnerships. It promotes the significance of participating in local anti-crime efforts, improving crime and drug prevention awareness, and working together to send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized, on watch and ready to report suspicious activities.

For more information, call 262-637-5711 or email susan@racinenw.com.

