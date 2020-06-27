Public art flowerpots unveiled in Downtown Racine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — For the 19th consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled this year’s public art project. The project features a set of three flowerpots done by 20 selected artists scattered through Downtown Racine.

Similar to last year’s public art project that featured benches, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long.

Each set of pots has a question that relates to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 downtown gift card (valid at more than 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly. If all 20 questions are answered correctly, in addition to the gift certificate, participants will also be entered to win a Downtown Racine Prize Pack worth more than $100.

“Each year I am so impressed with the artist’s creations and this year is no exception,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “The flowerpots beautify our downtown and give families yet another reason to come and view the art and explore our phenomenal shops and restaurants.”