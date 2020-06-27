Public art flowerpots unveiled in Downtown Racine

RACINE — For the 19th consecutive year, the Downtown Racine Corp. has unveiled this year’s public art project. The project features a set of three flowerpots done by 20 selected artists scattered through Downtown Racine.
Similar to last year’s public art project that featured benches, there will be a self-guided scavenger hunt that people can participate in at their leisure all summer long.
Each set of pots has a question that relates to them. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 downtown gift card (valid at more than 100 locations) for answering at least 15 questions correctly. If all 20 questions are answered correctly, in addition to the gift certificate, participants will also be entered to win a Downtown Racine Prize Pack worth more than $100.
“Each year I am so impressed with the artist’s creations and this year is no exception,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. “The flowerpots beautify our downtown and give families yet another reason to come and view the art and explore our phenomenal shops and restaurants.”
Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., or downloaded at racinedowntown.com or Facebook.com/RacineDowntown.
Artists selected, the project name and locations for this year are:
- Nancy Barthuly, “Nautical Racine,” Sam Johnson Parkway
- PIOC, “RYOCY,” Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
- PIOC, “RYOCY,” Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 718 Wisconsin Ave.
- Deborah Broadway, “Newsworthy,” Downtown Racine Corp., 425 Main St.
- Peg Ducommun, “Dr. Goober’Stein”, Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St.
- Joan Houlehen, “Summer Blk & White Trio,” Sam Johnson Parkway
- Brittany Huck, “Bea Creative,” Dewey’s, 600 Main St
- Brenda Lois, “Ladybugs Picnic,” Robert W. Baird, 1 Main St.
- Anna Matson, “Flowers that Shine from Space,” CliftonLarsenAllen LLP, 222 Main St.
- Nicole Zoe Miller, untitled, GLR Law Firm, 246 Main St.
- Inja Mioduszewski, “Nap Time,” Crosswalk Park, 300 block of Main Street
- Samantha Moe, “Summertime in Racine,” Design Partners, 338 Main St.
- Paul Muckler, “Now and Then,” Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.
- Jil Radtke, “Flower Power,” Lakeview Pharmacy, 516 Monument Square
- Pam Vallejos and Amy Georgi, “Rooting for the best!,” Dimple’s Fine Imports, 416 Main St.
- Erica Vetrovec, “POTholes,” Indian Motorcycle of Racine, 522 Sixth St.
- Joyce Lynn Williamson, “Fairy Photosynthesis,” Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave.
- Southern Wisconsin Center, “Beeee Yourself,” Uncorkt!, 240 Main St.
- Kelly Witte, “Beautiful Birds,” RAM 441 Main St.
- Nicole Zimmer, “Flowering Waves,” Reefpoint Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
