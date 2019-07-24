RACINE — The public art benches on display Downtown are up for auction until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Online bidding will take place at racinedowntown.com/auction.
Twenty benches of the 34 will be auctioned off while the remaining 14 of them will be permanently placed throughout Downtown.
The highest online bid will be the starting price at the live public art auction from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at The Johnson Building, 555 Main St. If there is not a bid placed on a bench at the live auction, the highest online bidder will win the auction.
As a thank you to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin for building the benches, a portion of the proceeds from the public art auction will be donated directly back the organization.
Tickets for attending the live auction can be purchase at publicartauction.eventbrite.com.
